Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Yellow alert in 12 Kerala districts on Saturday, weather to improve after Dec 2

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Representational image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Rains are expected to lose intensity in Kerala after December 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According an IMD update, the weather situation in the state is likely to improve between December 3 and 9 after a week of heavy showers.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted heavy rains for Kerala over the weekend.

RELATED ARTICLES

Yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, excluding Kannur and Kasaragod, for Saturday.

On Sunday, 13 districts, with the exception of Kasaragod are expected to receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm rainfall.

A squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching upto 60 kmph is expected to prevail over the Andaman Sea until December 2, IMD said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.