Another newlywed woman found dead close on the heels of Mofia suicide

Pathirippala (Palakkad): Yet another unnatural death of a young married woman has been reported from Kerala, less than a week after the suicide of legal student Mofia Parvin following acute domestic issues.

In the latest tragedy a 19-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom of her husband's house at Athanipparambu, Mankurussi, in Palakkad district on Thursday night.

Nafsal, brother of the deceased Nafla, alleged that mental harassment had forced her to commit suicide.

Nafla, daughter of Abdul Rahman and Kamurulaisa of Puthenveettil at Dhoni, had been married to Mujeeb for the past 10 months. Police said Mujeeb, who returned home around 8.30 pm on Thursday, found the bedroom door closed.

The woman was found hanging when the door was forced open. Though she was taken to a private hospital at Pathirippala, her life could not be saved.

The body was later shifted to the District Hospital. Nafla's funeral was conducted after completing medico-legal procedures.

Of late several tragic untimely deaths by suicide or murder of newlywed women have been reported from Kerala apparently after harassment by husbands or in-laws.