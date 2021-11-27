Ex-IPS officer who refused to toe the CPM line mowed down in Kochi, police rule out foul play

Kochi: Retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, whose pension and benefits have been withheld allegedly for not toeing the CPM line, sustained injuries in a road accident at Trippunithura near here.

A preliminary police enquiry has ruled out foul play in the incident.

Radhakrishnan sustained injuries on his back and head in the accident while crossing the road in front of his house. A scooter that was attempting to overtake an auto hit him.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A case has been registered.

Radhakrishnan, who was promoted to the IPS rank had retired from service six months ago. He had reached Ernakulam recently after losing a security job in Bengaluru.

Radhakrishnan was the DySP of the Kannur district Crime Records Bureau in 2006 when the Muhammad Fazal murder took place at Thalassery.

He had fallen out with then state home minister and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for implicating party members, Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrasekharan in the murder.

He said in the past that the CPM had destroyed his life. A day before his superannuation, a memo was served on the grounds of disciplinary action delaying his service benefits, including his pension.