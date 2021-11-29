Models' death: Visuals of Saiju sexually abusing drugged girls found in mobile phone

Kochi: The police probing the events leading up to the November 1 car crash in which models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were killed have got crucial information from the mobile phone of suspected drug-peddler Saiju Thankachan who had chased the duo in a premium car at midnight on Kochi roads.

The police retrieved visuals and videos of those who attended the DJ parties and raves parties held at No 18 hotel and other places in and around Kochi from the mobile phone of Saiju, who, in a luxury car, had chased the car in which the models were travelling on the fateful day.

The visuals of several others girls were found in his mobile phone. Police also found many videos in the mobile phone that showed Saiju sexually abusing some girls after intoxicating them with drugs, sources close to the investigators claimed.

The visuals in the mobile phone gave credence to the police's earlier findings that Saiju was the main organiser of after parties held after night parties in many luxury hotels in Kochi. He was also instrumental in supplying drugs to those who attended such parties.

Saiju, who was in police custody, was questioned in detail on Sunday. The police said that he had revealed the details of those who were found in the visuals contained in the mobile phone. The police are also examining the WhatsApp chats and phone call records of Saiju.

During Saiju's interrogation, the police have also stumbled upon the fact that he had chased the car of the models with ulterior motives.

The police have got confirmation during interrogation that Saiju, in a threatening voice, had asked the models to stay at his home or at a hotel during night and continue their travel next day, and this had made the models to speed away in their car so as to escape from his clutches.

The police have also seized the luxury car used by Saiju for chasing the car of the models. The police recovered a speaker usually used in DJ parties and alcohol measuring cups from the car.