19-year-old girl from Kerala shot dead in US

Pathanamthitta: A 19-year-old student from Kerala was shot dead in the United States on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla.

She is the daughter of Boban Mathew and Bincy of Edapalli Parambil house near Niranam here.

She has two siblings - Basil and Bimal.

The incident occurred in Montgomery, the state capital of Alabama.

This is the second shooting incident to rock Montgomery in a span of just 7 days.

Earlier, a man was shot dead here on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Arrangements have been made to bring the body home after a public viewing and funeral service in Alabama.