19-year-old girl from Kerala shot dead in US

Pathanamthitta: A 19-year-old student from Kerala was shot dead in the United States on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla.
She is the daughter of Boban Mathew and Bincy of Edapalli Parambil house near Niranam here.
She has two siblings - Basil and Bimal.
The incident occurred in Montgomery, the state capital of Alabama.
This is the second shooting incident to rock Montgomery in a span of just 7 days.
Earlier, a man was shot dead here on Thanksgiving Thursday.
Arrangements have been made to bring the body home after a public viewing and funeral service in Alabama.