Mullaperiyar: Kerala takes serious note of TN releasing water at night as level stays at 142 ft

Idukki: Kerala has taken serious note of Tamil Nadu opening shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam at dawn and releasing over 5600 cusecs water without sufficient warning.

Even as Kerala has urged Tamil Nadu to not release water at night hereafter, the state has deployed additional force in four taluks in the Idukki district for exigencies in the event of water level rising further.

Besides three wings of the Fire Force, a police team headed by the Peerumade DySP and an NDRF unit is stationed at Peerumade, informed Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine on Tuesday.

"We have communicated the matter with Tamil Nadu and the Central Water Commission. We have told them to release water during daytime if the situation necessitates," Augustine told media persons.

At present, the water level at Mullaperiyar is 142 feet, which is the maximum permissible storage.

With the excess water flowing downstream, the level at Vandiperiyar Station had reached closer to the warning sign of 794.2m. "It was 794.05m and we realise that it is important to take serious note of this situation and communicate the same with Tamil Nadu," Augustine said at a press conference.

During the 2018 floods, the water level at Vandiperiyar Station was recorded at 797 m.

At present, three shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam are kept open by 30 cm, releasing 1200 cusecs. In addition to the 2300 cusec being taken by Tamil Nadu for irrigation purposes, at least 1 lakh litres are being discharged per second.

"But the catchment area of the dam is 625 sq km and if it rains there the water level will rise fast. So if rain intensifies at night we have to be prepared," said the minister.