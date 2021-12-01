Financial aid eludes tribal mothers despite host of welfare schemes

Agali (Palakkad): The financial assistance meant for pregnant women in the tribal belt of Attapadi has been pending for months since March following the restrictions imposed by the finance department. Though the restrictions were lifted later, there are still many women who are yet to get the assistance even though the Kerala government maintains that everything is perfectly fine.

"I haven't received a single penny. The application was submitted much earlier through the tribal promoter. I enquired about it in between. They replied that I will get the money when funds arrive," said Geethu, in a choked voice, struggling to come to terms with the tragedy of losing her first child.

Geethu's disclosure pertained to Rs 2,000 given every month for a period of 18 months to pregnant women for nutritious food from first trimester onwards. The money is given under "Janani Janmaraksha" scheme. But she didn't get a single paisa under the scheme.

Geethu has just come back home after the Cesarean section at the Mannarkad Taluk Hospital. She is finding extremely difficult to bear with the reality of losing her infant.

This is not her complaint alone. A mother who lost her infant a month ago also had a similar experience. The application that she submitted while being pregnant, reached the office concerned only a day after the death of the infant.

Complaint filed before National Scheduled Tribe Commission

A complaint has been filed before the National Scheduled Tribe Commission seeking immediate intervention in the infant deaths taking place in Attapadi. Supreme Court lawyer and tribal rights protection activist Shine Shashidhar has filed the complaint pointing out that the state government had failed miserably hence the Commission should step in immediately.

According to government statistics, nine infant deaths have taken place in Attapadi this year so far. However, the complaint says that 14 deaths have been reported till date.

Probe begins into infant deaths

The health department has launched a departmental inquiry into the recurring infant mortality and maternal mortality in Attapadi. A team headed by additional director health service Dr P P Chithra is conducting the probe. The team has gathered information from mothers who lost their infants, relatives and health workers.

The probe team also visited tribal hamlets, hospitals and health centres and collected details. Tribal Health State Nodal Officer and Assistant Directors of Health Services Dr Benoy S Baby and Dr Sreehari are the other members of the team.

Majority of the tribal women informed the team that they were not aware of women and child protection programmes. Many also said that they had no information about the assistance being given from the health centres, tribal welfare and health departments respectively.