Keralite nun found dead in Jalandhar convent, family suspects foul play

Cherthala: Mystery surrounds the death of a young Keralite nun at a convent under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar.

The convent authorities informed her relatives that Sister Mary Mercy, 31, daughter of John Ouseph of Arthunkal, had committed suicide on Tuesday.

Her family members have raised suspicion over her death, saying she had no reason to commit suicide. In his complaint, Ouseph pointed out that his daughter sounded happy when she contacted the family over the phone on November 29.

She had promised to call again on her birthday on Thursday, he said.

Ouseph has lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha district collector, seeking a thorough probe and a re-postmortem.

The relatives were told the body would be brought to Alappuzha on Thursday after completing medico-legal procedures in Punjab.

Sister Mercy had been serving at the Our Lady of Assumption Convent at Sadiq in Jalandhar for the past four years. Besides her father, she is survived by mother Carmeli and brother Martin.