RSS murdered 215 comrades in Kerala, they won't even admit to killing Gandhi: Kodiyeri

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has attacked the RSS-BJP over the 'political killing' of Peringara local committee secretary PB Sandeep Kumar on Thursday night.

In his first press conference since resuming charge, Kodiyeri has demanded a high-level enquiry into the murder. He has claimed that the RSS has murdered 15 CPM activists since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government came to power.

"To date, 215 CPM activists have been murdered by RSS while all other political parties combined have taken the lives of 588 CPM members," said Kodiyeri, who claimed that the CPM "will not respond to murder with murder".

RSS won't admit to killing Gandhi

Kodiyeri said that the RSS will never admit to the murders they have committed in the state. "Has the RSS ever admitted to any killings? They have not even admitted to killing Mahatma Gandhi."

CPM protest in Pathanamthitta

Kodiyeri said that the CPM central committee has called for a nationwide protest against the RSS-BJP attacks on minorities. "Peaceful protests will be held in Pathanamthitta on December 7 demanding protection of minorities."

"The RSS is not only opposing the CPM, but brutalising minority communities and the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

"Attacks on Muslims, Christians and scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are rising in the country. In the last nine months, over 300 attacks were made against Christians, according to human rights organisations in the name of cow protection and love jihad.

"Attacks on Muslims in UP are also rampant. In the wake of the upcoming elections, violence is being unleashed based out of Mathura," said Kodiyeri.

The politburo member said Catholic priest Stan Swamy is a martyr of state terror. "He was labelled as a Maoist and accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case a place he had never visited. It is an example of how Christians are targeted in the country," he said.