Periya twin murder perfectly planned, each accused had specific task

Kasaragod: It has now come out that the Periya twin murder was designed in a such a way that each accused had specific task to perform.

As per the plan, the first team was tasked with the job of committing the murder. The second team was asked to follow the victims and pass on information to the murderers.

The third team's job was to hand over the weapons used for crime and keep ready the vehicle in which the murderers can escape. The fourth team was assigned with the task of burning the blood-stained clothes of the murderers in order to destroy the crucial evidence in the case.

Two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh, 19, and Sharath Lal (Joshy), 24, were attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while returning from an event on February 17, 2019. While Kripesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Sharath Lal succumbed to injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Prominent figures added to accused list

KV Kunhjiraman: He is the former MLA of Uduma Assembly constituency. He along with Raghavan Velutholi and KV Bhaskaran forcefully released the accused Saji George from the police station after the crime.

Gopakumar (Gopan Velutholi): He arranged a vehicle for the accused and gave other kinds of help for the main accused. He arranged a hideout for murderers and gave them new set of dresses. The 13th accused Balakrishnan had stayed in the house of Gopakumar on the day of murder and a day before the murder. He along with 24th accused Sandeep took the murderers to the CPM party office in a car owned by 9th accused Murali. The 12th accused Alakkod Mani (Manikandan) drove the car.

PV Sandeep (Sandeep Velutholi): He accompanied the murderers to the party office. Along with 23rd accused Gopakumar, he followed the murderers to ensure their safety. He was part of the team that burnt the blood-stained clothes of the murderers. He also took the 8th accused Subish to Bangalore to make him fly to the UAE.

CBI opposes bail for new accused

The CBI pleaded in the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which oversees the case, that the newly listed accused should not be granted bail since the accused, who has close contact the ruling party of the state, would influence the witnesses in the case and destroy the evidence, once released.

The CBI has so far arrested those who were involved in the murder conspiracy, those who had facilitated the murderers to escape from the scene of crime and those who had burnt the blood-stained clothes of murderers as part of destroying evidence.

CPM says innocent people made accused

Meanwhile, the CPM has alleged that the CBI has now added as accused those who were innocent. CPM Kasaragod secretary MV Balakrishnan said that all those who were arrested are not CPM workers. He accused the CBI of naming as accused all those whose names were given by the Congress party.

He said that the CPM could not remain mute witnesses when the party leaders and workers were implicated wrongly in a murder case.

The party would fight the case legally. CPM had no idea about the murder, he added.