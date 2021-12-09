Mullaperiyar tree-felling order: Suspension of Bennichen Thomas withdrawn

Thiruvananthapuram: The suspension of Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas, over the infamous tree felling order in connection with the Mullaperiyar Dam, has been withdrawn.

The Chief Secretary announced the decision based on the recommendation of a suspension review committee. The report also directs the forest department to pass on every information regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam to the state government.

Thomas had been suspended on November 11 after an order not sanctioned by the Kerala government, was issued granting permission to Tamil Nadu to fell 15 trees in the vicinity of the baby dam at Mullaperiyar.

It was alleged that the state administration had acted hastily by taking action on the Indian Forest Service officer.

The state government had alleged that Thomas violated service rules.