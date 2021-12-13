Kerala varsities venue of political games, these instances are just the tip of the iceberg

Kollam: In his letter sent to the Kerala Chief Minister asking him to take up the responsibilities of the Chancellor, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had pointed out the excessive political interference in universities. No university in Kerala is immune to the machinations of political leaders and union leaders. What is happening in Sree Narayana Open University in Kollam epitomises what ails the higher education institutions in the state.

The Vice-Chancellor and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University in Kollam have been working without pay ever since it was established in October 2020. The Governor wrote three letters, urging the government to pay their salaries.

The Governor went acerbic after the callousness of the Higher Education Department officials denied the salaries of more than 40 employees of the varsities central office.

The university was established by the 45th Ordinance of 2020, apparently promulgated with an eye on the 2021 Assembly polls. The keenness shown in promulgating the Ordinance was not shown in further course of the varsity, raising suspicion over the possibility of the institution commencing course even two years after it was established.

Even though the university has been claiming the recognition of the University Grants Commission (UGC) under sections 2 (F) and 22 of the UGC Act, the state government has so far failed in providing a convincing reason for not commencing the course to the Governor.

Several hurdles have to be cleared for getting the UGC's five-year recognition for beginning the courses. The varsity should have at least 60 per cent teachers (dedicated faculty) to prepare course materials. The faculty is yet to be appointed, that too on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, the university roped in faculty members from other universities and retired teachers to form academic committees, which completed finalising the syllabi.

Varsity authorities, however, expressed helplessness saying the institution cannot go forward without course materials.

Earlier, it was expected that the permanent appointments would made to teaching and non-teaching posts. However, the government and party opted for temporary appointments, allegedly to aid the hiring of those close to them.

The plan was to make the Syndicate directly appoint people to 118 teaching and non-teaching posts. However, the plan did not take off following allegations that such a move would aid backdoor appointments. The allegations caught the government off guard.

In a bid to save its skin, the government later announced that appointments to the non-teaching posts would be made through Employment Exchange, and the university directly would appoint the teachers. However, the party has reportedly prepared a list of teachers who have to be appointed on a temporary basis.

A probe with no end in sight

Another instance that exposes the rot is a tardy probe into the appointment of the Dr R Chandrababu as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University.

For the past five months tate Agriculture Production Commissioner Ishita Roy has been probing the appointment following complaints of nepotism hat Dr Chandrababu, a Tamil Nadu resident, had submitted a padded biodata while applying for the post.

The complainants said Dr Chandrababu was appointed without proper scrutiny of his biodata, and at the behest of a national leader of a prominent political party. It was alleged that a senior functionary of the first Pinarayi government was also behind the appointment.

The Department of Agriculture has not taken serious note of documents proving the publication of five research papers in journals.

Dr Chandrababu had mentioned these papers in his biodata submitted to the Governor.

It was also alleged that he was appointed without submitting proof of basic and additional qualifications and research experience to the Governor and three-member Search Committee.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture said the list of candidates who had applied to the post of Vice-Chancellor in 2017 was not available. According to UGC norms, the Search Committee should submit a shortlist of three to five candidates to the Governor. The Governor, however, was given only one name.

The complainants also alleged that the authorities sabotage the normal procedure of rejecting the applications made without submitting eligibility documents.

Reappointment of Kannur university VC

The reappointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University is the latest episode in the political intervention in the higher education sector.

Replying to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Department of Higher Education said the Government of Kerala had not forwarded a letter to the Governor, recommending the reappointment of Prof Ravindran.

The Governor's outburst against political interference brought to light the lobbying for the reappointment. Minister for Higher Education, R Bindu, reportedly recommended Prof Ravindran's name. Her private secretary personally met the Governor in this regard.

The Higher Education Department, however, in its RTI reply to Save University Campaign Committee, washed its hands of, expressing ignorance over the matter.

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinathan Raveendran

In his defence Prof Gopinath Ravindran, Vice-Chancellor, Kannur University, stated: "The Governor appointed me. You should ask those appointed me whether they was politics in my appointment. Though reappointment is new to Kerala, it is common in other States. Appointing those aged above 60 is also not new. I have not considered about quitting. No political appointment has been made in the university while I was the Vice-Chancellor."

The state of affairs in Mahatma Gandhi University

A plastic tag 'someone' had tied to two movable traffic cones blocked part of the main lane inside the Mahatma Gandhi University. Unloaded construction material prevented the use of the parallel lane.

A flag the Students' Federation of India (SFI) hoisted in protest against violating the right to movement fluttered at the construction site.

With both the lanes being closed, students, staff and visitors to the university were forced to take another route to the university. University officials — responsible for the smooth functioning of the educational institution — claimed that the students had blocked the lane using the traffic cones and plastic tag. Yet, no one had the courage to clear the road, and ensure smooth flow of traffic — until media reported the incident and 'someone' cleared the roadblock.

MG University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas

Vice-chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas had earlier tried to find a solution. SFI leaders arrived an hour late to a meeting he had convened to discuss the issue. Another meeting CPM leader and Syndicate member Reji Zachariah held, too, also went in vain.

The two traffic cones and the plastic tag blocking the lane were just a slice of excessive political interference in universities. Even student leaders are beyond the control of universities. Political leaders and leader of teachers' organisations are actively involved in all matters, including in appointments and gifting of marks.

What all miffed the Governor

There are, however, several other issues that had put the Raj Bhavan at loggerheads with the government. They include:

• CPM's interest, not eligibility, criterion for appointing vice-chancellor

• Left-affiliated teachers' organisations handling the appointment of teachers, and university administration.

• Gifting of marks to students of the Mahatma Gandhi University and Kerala Technical University through adalats when K T Jaleel was the minister.

• The Governor holds the right to cancel degree certificates granted after gifting marks. The MG University, however, cancelled the certificates. The students approached the court and received a favourable order. The varsity approved the court order.

• Controversies over the appointments of the spouses of CPM leaders as teachers in various universities.

• The Syndicate of Kannur University nominated 71 members to the Board of Studies without the knowledge of the Governor. The Governor is responsible for nominating members to the Board of Studies.

• The Legal Advisor of Kerala Kalamandalam argued at a sitting in Raj Bhavan that the Governor did not have the right to intervene in the suspension of the university's Public Relations Officer. The Kalamandalam Vice-Chancellor T K Narayanan took the issue to the court without consulting the government. He questioned the Governor's eligibility to be the Chancellor of Kalamandalam. The Vice-Chancellor has not withdrawn the petition despite the government twice writing to him.

Prepared by: Renji Kuriakose, Unni K Warrier, Jayachandran Elankath, K Jayaprakash Babu, Arun Ezhuthachan, M R Harikumar and Sajesh Karanattukara

Compiled by: Nidhish Chandran