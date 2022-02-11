POCSO case against Fort Kochi hotelier accused of destroying evidence in models' death

Kochi: Roy Vayalat, the hotelier in Fort Kochi who was alleged of destroying digital evidence in connection with the death of two models last November, has now been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Vayalat, who owns the 'No 18 Hotel' has been arrested on the complaint of a Kozhikode woman.

The complaint is that Vayalat had molested the woman's 17-year-old daughter during a DJ party at his hotel on November 20, 2021.

Saiju Thankachan and Anjaly, accused in the models' death case, are also allegedly involved in the case.

According to a Manorama News report, the Fort Kochi Police that registered the POCSO case has handed over Vayalat's custody to the Metro Police that is probing the death of the models.

On November 1, models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, were killed in a car crash in the city. They had attended a party at No 18 Hotel just hours before.