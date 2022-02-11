Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi president T Nasiruddin passes away

Kozhikode: T Nasiruddin, who led the apex traders association in Kerala for three decades, is no more. He was 78.

Nasiruddin, the state president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments and died around 10.30pm on Thursday.

He had been at the forefront of struggle for the rights of the traders’ community in Kerala. He had been the state president of the 1980-founded Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi for over three decades.

The funeral will be held at 5pm on Friday.

Shops will remain closed across the state on Friday as a mark of respect to Nasiruddin, stated Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state general secretary Raju Apsara.

Bakers' Association state president Vijesh Vishwanath and state general secretary Royal Noushad said that all bakeries in the state will also remain closed on Friday.

Early life

Nasiruddin was the son of Kozhikode natives T K Mahmood and Asmabi. After completing his studies at the Hidayathul Islam Lower Primary School and Malabar Christian College High School, he forayed into the business sector.

He was the owner of Beauty Stores on the famed Mittayi Theruvu or SM Street in Kozhikode city.

Emergence as traders' leader

Nasiruddin began his organisational activities after becoming the general secretary of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce in 1980. He became the Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi district president in 1984 and the state general secretary in 1985. He has been the state president since 1991.

Nasiruddin had also been a member of Bharat Vypar Samithi, VAT implementation committee member, Vyapari welfare fund vice-chairman, Kerala Mercantile Bank chairman and a member of the Shop and Commercial Establishment welfare board.

Bereaved family

He is survived by wife Juvairiya who is the founder-president of the women's wing of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

His children are Mansoor, Enmose, Ashra and Ayna.





