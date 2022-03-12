Cases registered against granny and father of toddler killed in Kochi hotel

Kochi: Police investigating the shocking murder of one-and-a-half-year-old Nora Maria have booked her father and grandmother.

Nora's father Sajeev will be taken into custody on charges of not providing the toddler adequate protection. Grandmother Sipsi has been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for endangering her life.

Nora was drowned in a bucket, in a hotel room in Kaloor, by Sipsi's lover Benoy John D'Cruz, who is in police custody at present. The crime happened earlier this week.

The accused confessed that he resorted to the extreme step to wreak vengeance on Sipsi. Though preliminary investigations revealed that Sipsi had no role in the murder, police stated that she was involved in many criminal cases in the past. Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said Sipsi was an active drug trafficker and often used Nora and her five-year-old brother Lenin as a shield for her deals.

A detailed probe was conducted into Sajeevan based on Nora's mother Diksi's allegations that he threatened to kill the children if she ever tried to come back to Kerala from abroad. Diksi shifted to her house in Karukutty from Sajeevan's house in Parakkadavu one-and-a-half years ago after Sipsi's lover D'Cruz assaulted her physically. According to Diksi, D'Cruz has attacked her in front of Sajeevan and the latter didn't even intervened. It was after this episode that she decided to live separately.

Sajeev is a native of Kodissery in Angamaly.