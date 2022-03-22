Prayers of homeless young man answered, Orthodox Church to gift house

Puthuppally: The anguished prayer of Kottarakkara native Binoy, who had to vacate his rented home as he was unable to pay the rent, has been finally answered. He is all set to get a house, thanks to the intervention of the clergy at the St George Orthodox Church here in Kottayam district.

The Ardra Charitable Society of the Orthodox Church is setting up a house for Binoy Babu and his family.

Binoy, who does not own any land or house, lived at a rented home along with his wife Ramya and twin children Amala and Abhaya. But he was unable to pay the rent as he did not get much work and had to vacate the house three months ago.

Desperate, Binoy and his family then went to the Puthuppally church. Seeing them, Vicar Fr A V Varghese made enquiries. The family was immediately given a house, owned by a member of the church's managing committee. The Ardra Charitable Society was also informed of the family's plight.

It has been decided to hand over one of the houses, constructed under the Ardra Home Project, to the family, according to Ardra vice-president Fr K Y Wilson, general secretary professor Dr Isaac Pampady, and treasurer Jhonson Keeppallil.

The keys of the house, situated near the Thrikothamangalam church, will be handed over to Binoy during a function to be held on March 26. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will deliver the keynote speech at the event.