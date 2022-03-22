World Water Day | Lack of planning behind water scarcity: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: World Water Day is observed on 22 March every year to stress on the importance of fresh water. Marking the event Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine cautioned lack of planning and conservation leads to water scarcity.

The shortage in the availability of water poses a threat to the agricultural sector and food security. Kerala is mostly dependent on groundwater for the supply of drinking water for domestic needs, the Minister pointed out.

The society should be ready to minimise wasteful water practices and to effectively manage the available water sources. We need to ensure the availability of water for the future by rainwater harvesting and safeguarding the water bodies, he urged the public.

Prudence in usage is equivalent to water conservation. Climate change’s impact on water resources has not been minimal. The change in land use pattern is the main reason that led to rivers drying up. Another reason is the vanishing of traditional water conservation bodies such as ponds, wetlands, paddy fields, and sacred groves (kavu) in Kerala.

Reports indicate that it would not be long before the population increases and the availability of drinking water on earth decreases drastically, the Minister cautioned.