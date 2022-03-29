General strike Day 2: Unruly protestors assault Kerala RTC staff, teachers locked up and humiliated in Kollam

Stray incidents of violence were reported from different parts of Kerala on Tuesday also as a large section of trade unions participated in a two-day nationwide strike against the labour policies of the central government.

Two employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were attacked by the protesters and a group of teachers were locked up in a school by some CPM men.

In the first incident, a KSRTC bus conductor and driver were assaulted by a group of protesters who intercepted their vehicle at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have registered a case against 50 identifiable people over the incident.

The protesters rounded up driver Saji and conductor Saravanabhavan after forcefully sending the passengers out. One of the protesters also spat on the head of Saravanabhavan. The protesters unleashed the attack even as police personnel escorting the bus remained mute spectators. The bus was plying from Thampanoor to Kaliyikkavila. The passengers included those who had come to seek treatment at the Regional cancer centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The agitators beat me up after opening the door of the driver's cabin. They would have killed me," the driver said in a choking voice. The assaulted men said they were attacked by local protesters, who were tipped off about the bus' trip by their colleagues taking part in the protest.

The bus conductor said they came to attend duty on Tuesday as the government on Monday night issued a dies-non order, asking all employees to turn up for work. The LDF government was forced to issue the order following a Kerala high court order even though the Leftist trade unions have been at the forefront of the agitation.

Teachers threatened

In another incident, a group of pro-strike CPM activists locked up 15 teachers in a classroom as they came to work at the Government Higher Secondary School, Chithara, Kadackal, Kollam. The protesters were led by S Shibulal, a member of the CPM local committee and president of the school's Parents Teachers Association.

The teachers said Shibulal made threatening remarks.

A group of pro-strike CPM activists locked up 15 teachers in a classroom as they came to work at the Government Higher Secondary School, Chithara, Kadackal, Kollam.

At Kavassery in Alathur of Palakkad district, eight employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) were manhandled by the agitators. The protesters barged into the KSEB's Padoor section office and manhandled the employees who came to attend their duty. They also vandalised the computer and furniture in the office.

The protesters intercepted KSRTC bus services at Punalur, Kollam, Adoor and Chalakudy. At Enathu in Pathanamthitta, the protesters forcefully shut down a branch of the State Bank of India. The protesters shut down shops that were open in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur districts. At Areekode in Kozhikode, the protesters and local shop owners came to blows after the former tried to shut shops.