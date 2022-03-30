Hyderabad youth held for stabbing Keralite student in London eatery

London: A youth from Hyderabad was arrested for stabbing a Keralite student at a East London restaurant last Friday, the police revealed.

Identifying the victim as Sona Biju, 23, a student of the University of East London, police said the incident took place at Hyderabad Wala Restaurant, frequented by Indians.

Sona was a part-time employee at the eatery located at East Ham. Her condition has been stated to be grievous, but not life threatening.

According to reports, the 23-year-old Hyderabad youth, Sreeram Amberla, was arrested soon after the incident. He was produced before a court and remanded in custody.

Both Sona and Sreeram are students of the same university.

CCTV visuals from the restaurant showed Sreeram ordering food, and attacking Sona with a knife when she brought him the food packet.

He threatened other's who had rushed to Sona's aid with the knife, and fled.

The motive of the attack has not been revealed.