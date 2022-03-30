Malayalam
Indian Embassy employee held in Kerala capital for pesky phone calls to women

Our Correspondent
Published: March 30, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Praveen Krishna
Thiruvananthapuram: A Keralite working at the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia was arrested by the police here for constantly harassing women through anonymous phone calls.

Praveen Krishna, 29, of Thembamuttam Varuvilakathu in Balaramapuram, against whom a lookout notice was issued, was finally nabbed by the police when he landed in the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Tuesday.

According to the police, Praveen used to misbehave with many women over the phone for the last one-and-a-half years.

The Rural Cyber Police registered the case on the basis of the complaint filed by a woman from Neyyattinkara.

Praveen regularly called many women and harassed them by misusing the phone numbers of other people. He resorted to spoofing and internet calls in order to talk to women.

RCC employee targeted

During investigation police found out that one of Praveen's motive was to falsely implicate a male employee of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, in a police case. He used to chat with RCC doctors in the name of the employee there.

After detecting this illegal activity, the police had earlier registered cases and issued lookout notice against him.

Finally, when he reached the airport on Tuesday, the police caught hold of him.

Rural Cyber Police Circle Inspector Rathish GS, Sub Inspector Shamshad, Civil Police Officers Adeen Ashok, Suresh and Shyam Kumar led the investigation and the arrest procedures.

