Strike day incident: Sub Inspector who pushed Devikulam MLA transferred

A police sub-inspector who allegedly pushed Devikulam MLA A Raja during a commotion on the second day of the General Strike in Munnar has been transferred.

SI MP Sagar has been transferred to the District Crime Records Bureau. The order was issued Tuesday by district police chief, Karuppasamy R.

MLA Raja was taken to the General Hospital after he claimed to have been injured in the clash between pro-strike activists and the police.

The incident took place by 11 am when the agitators, mostly LDF activists, blocked a private vehicle and the police intervened. MLA Raja was reportedly along with the agitators.

