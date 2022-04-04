LDF govt issues 'punishment transfer' for 2 leftist Kerala House staff who worked on strike days?

The Kerala government has allegedly issued 'punishment' transfers to two employees of the Kerala House in New Delhi, who incidentally are staunch LDF supporters.

According to a source, they have been penalised for not participating in the two-day nationwide strike against the Centre's policies observed on March 28 and 29.



All major trade unions in the country, except those backed by the BJP, had participated in the strike.

It is understood that the two staff who have been ordered to return to the state 'with immediate effect' did their duties during the strike days.

Reena O, administrative officer and Sreeja S, senior grade assistant at the Kerala House have been ordered to return to Thiruvananthapuram as per an order issued by the General Administration (Political) Department of the Kerala Government on Monday.

The order does not cite any reasons.

Reena, a native of Alappuzha had been working with the Office of the Resident Commissioner for the last three years while Kollam-native Sreeja has completed at least five years of service in the nation's capital.

Under normal circumstances, government employees can approach the Kerala Administrative Tribunal to challenge the transfer as both the employees have children who are studying in Delhi and whose examinations are ongoing.

However, it is unsure if the two affected employees will take the KAT route considering they are members of left organisations.

The LDF government had issued a 'dies-non' (no work, no pay) order for government employees abstaining from duty on the days of the strike after being pressurised by the High Court of Kerala.

However, a majority of the staff of government offices had stayed away fearing retribution. Of the 4,824 employees at the state secretariat, only 212 (4.15%) had turned up for work during the strike.