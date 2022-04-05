Ex-IT officer who directed Dileep's lawyers to cybersecurity experts in Mumbai questioned

Kochi: A former Income Tax officer has been interrogated by the Crime Branch over his links to actor Dileep who has been booked for conspiring to endanger cops who investigated the 2017 actress attack case.

The investigators claimed it was Vincent Chowallur who had introduced Dileep’s lawyers to Mumbai-based cybersecurity experts in their bid to erase data from the actor’s mobile phones.

The employees at the Mumbai lab had told the police that four lawyers representing Dileep, who is the first accused in the conspiracy case, had brought the actor’s phones there based on Vincent’s recommendation.

The investigators are yet to find out the motive behind Vincent’s involvement in the case. However, they said that Vincent was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014 over a corruption case when he was the assistant commissioner in the Income Tax Department at Thrissur.

Incidentally, the lawyers who appeared for Vincent in the graft case are also representing Dileep in the actress assault case.