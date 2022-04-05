IMD issues thunderstorm warning in Kerala till April 9

Kochi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning across the State till April 9. While isolated areas in the State will experience thunderstorms, all districts will receive light to medium rainfall over the next four days.

Cyclonic circulation forming

A cyclonic circulation is expected to form above the south Andaman sea by April 6, according to the IMD.

The circulation is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, causing heavy rain and strong winds up to 65 kmph in isolated areas.

Strong wind, rain wreaks havoc in Angamaly

Angamaly on Tuesday saw heavy rain and strong winds causing widespread damage to shops and houses in and around town.

Flex boards fell on to the road, disrupting traffic for over an hour along the Aluva-Angamaly NH stretch. The Fire and Rescue Service, police and locals are engaged in restoring traffic back to normal.

The storm uprooted many trees, which fell on vehicles that were parked by the road. Electric lines were also damaged.

The roofs of numerous shops and houses were destroyed in the storm. Crop losses were also reported.

No casualties have been reported yet.

