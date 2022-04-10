Malayalam
Bomb threat at Guruvayur temple, probe leads to habitual hoax caller

Our Correspondent
Published: April 10, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Guruvayur: A hoax bomb threat spread panic at the renowned Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur on Saturday evening.

Just after 9 pm, the police control room in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram received a phone call that claimed that a bomb had been planted at the temple, located in Thrissur district of Kerala. 

The police in Guruvayur immediately rushed to the temple and ordered pilgrims gathered there to vacate the premises. An inspection was soon carried out and it was found that the threat was a hoax.

Authorities also identified the caller. It was a person named Sajeevan Kozhiparambil, a resident of Nenmini in Guruvayur, they said. “A case was earlier registered against Sajeevan by the Thrissur West police for making a similar bomb threat over the phone regarding the District Collectorate,” said a police officer.

