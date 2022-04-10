Kochi: The Crime Branch team investigating the actress assault case of 2017 has come across more intriguing evidence related to the incident.

According to officers, Dileep was admitted to a private hospital in Aluva on the day of the assault even though he had no health issues.

During the initial phase of the investigation, the statement given by Dr Hyderali of the hospital to the police had supported this premise.

However, according to officers, during trial, Dileep’s brother-in-law T N Suraj had contacted the doctor and compelled him to change his statement.

The investigators have now submitted before the court a voice clip containing a conversation to this effect between Suraj and the doctor.

In the clip, Suraj is heard assuring the doctor that he need not worry about changing his statement as only the one given before the court would have legal validity.

Incidentally, 20 prosecution witnesses had turned hostile during trial. According to investigators, this was following the coercion, influence and threat exerted by the defendants.

Kavya summoned

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has summoned Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep – who is the eighth accused in the case – for questioning at Police Club in Aluva on Monday. This is based on another voice clip in which Suraj is heard mentioning that enmity between Kavya and the survivor of the assault had led to the crime.

Along with Kavya, the investigators have summoned director Balachandra Kumar also to Police Club, Aluva on Monday. Kumar had earlier made several crucial revelations in the case. He claimed to have seen Dileep and his accomplices watch visuals of the assault on a tab in the actor’s house at Aluva. Later, the tab was handed over to Kavya, according Kumar.

Investigators are now planning to interrogate Kavya and Kumar together to obtain more leads into the case.

Meanwhile, officers have also come across another voice clip in which a person – reportedly Dileep – says that he was made an accused in the case for trying to save a woman.