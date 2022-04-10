Malayalam
Over 1,000 litres spirit seized from van carrying rotten fish at Chittur in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Chittur spirit seizure
Excise officers pose in front of the van. The accused are seated.
Palakkad

The excise seized over a 1,000 litres of spirit that was being transported under boxes containing rotten fish at Chittur here Sunday.

Two persons -- Shabeeb (26) of Irinjalakuda and K Vishnu (35) from Nedumbassery -- have been arrested.

A team led by excise intelligence officer C Senthilkumar confiscated the spirit from a van on the Vannamada Road near Anjam Mile.

The excise found 30 containers each containing 35 litres of spirit arranged under the boxes with rotten fish.

According to the excise team, the spirit had been loaded at Mangalore and was to be handed over to a middle-man at Vannamada. The excise said that the spirit was being transported for toddy shops in Chittur.

