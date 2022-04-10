Rain accompanied by thunderstorm forecast till April 14 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness isolated cases of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm till April 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on April 13 (Wednesday), and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts on April 14 (Thursday).

There are also chances of high-speed winds across the state.

On Friday, heavy rainfall was reported from various places across the state. The rainfall was highest in Kottayam (8.16 cm) followed by Alappuzha (6.20 cm), Karipur (5.72 cm) and Kochi (4.24 cm).