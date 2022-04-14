Kerala cops blame 'vaastu' for high crime rate, replace iron pole at police station

Cherpu (Thrissur): Fed up of back-to-back murders and increasing crime rate, the local police here took refuge in vaastu shastra to protect their police station from evil eye and spread positive energy.

On the advice of a vaastu expert, the cops removed and reinstalled the iron poles on which asbestos sheets were laid in the front yard of the police station. But to their utter dismay, another major murder took place within the police station limits despite shifting the iron poles.

However, the fact that the cops succeeded in solving the flurry of cases, including murder came as a huge relief to the team.

Four murders were reported between December 5 and March within the Cherpu police station limits. The rising crime level here considerably increased the mental stress of police officials. Some of the officers decided to take refuge in a vaastu expert to seek relief from the current situation.

About 15 years ago, brutal murders and big thefts were a daily affair within the Cherpu police station limits. Police officials had approached an astrologer at the time to resolve the issue.

On his advice, cops had cropped the branches of a Champak (Chembakam) tree which had outgrown the police station building.