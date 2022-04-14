Dileep's lawyer gives complaint against DGP Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith

Kochi: The counsel for actor Dileep, accused in the actress assault case, has complained that DGP B Sandhya and ADGP S Sreejith were fabricating cases against the actor and the defence lawyers. Lawyer Philip T Varghese has given the complaint to the state Home Secretary.

The lawyer complained that ADGP Sreejith was fabricating false evidence in the cases at the behest of DGP Sandhya. The DGP and the ADGP were using Crime Branch SPs S Sudarshan, M J Sojan and DySP Baiju M Paulose to fabricate evidence against Dileep, as per the complaint.

The complaint also alleged that cyber expert Sai Shankar was threatened to give a statement against the lawyers.

Lawyer Philip T Varghese also complained that ADGP Sreejith had used director Balachandrakumar to sabotage the trial of the case. The defence lawyer further alleged that the DGP Sandhya is now pulling the strings to fabricate false evidence in the case and sabotage the trial.