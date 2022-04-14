Love Jihad row: Joisna's father demands probe by central agencies, state BJP chief offers support

The father of a Christian woman, Joisna Mary Joseph, whose marriage to Muslim youngster Shejin, a member of DYFI, had triggered a 'love jihad' row has demanded a probe by the central agencies, for which BJP state president K Surendran has offered support.

Joisna's father Joseph told Manorama News that his daughter was trapped.

"I have no faith in the Kerala Police, the central agencies must intervene," he said.

The family had a visitor earlier on Thursday, at Kodencherry in Kozhikode, in the state BJP chief.

Talking to media persons after his chat with the family members of Joisna, Surendran said that he would help them if they requested a probe by the central agencies.

PFI links alleged

Surendran reiterated his earlier position that the 'love marriage' had links to religious terror groups.

"It must be probed where they stayed in hiding. From what I understand, they stayed at a PFI (Popular Front of India) centre in Alappuzha," said Surendran.

"There are many youths in the communist party, who are DYFI in the morning and SDPI at night," he alleged.