Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Panel moots one-time aid to dependents of deceased govt staff instead of jobs

V R Prathap
Published: April 15, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Kerala Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram. File Photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A committee appointed by the Kerala government has suggested a one-time payment for the family of government employees who die in harness. This is in place of giving appointments to dependents of the deceased staff.

Incidentally, the eleventh Pay Commission had recommended an end to compassionate appointments in government service. However, a panel comprising the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretaries in Finance, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Departments made the latest suggestion after considering the Pay Commission report.

The committee had initially proposed a maximum amount of Rs 10 lakh as one-time aid. But, it later said that a sum equal to gratuity could be granted as the highest gratuity payment is Rs 17 lakh.

RELATED ARTICLES

The chief minister has to make a decision on the matter now.

Compassionate appointments for kin of government staff who die in harness was implemented in 1970 in Kerala.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.