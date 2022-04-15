Panel moots one-time aid to dependents of deceased govt staff instead of jobs

Thiruvananthapuram: A committee appointed by the Kerala government has suggested a one-time payment for the family of government employees who die in harness. This is in place of giving appointments to dependents of the deceased staff.

Incidentally, the eleventh Pay Commission had recommended an end to compassionate appointments in government service. However, a panel comprising the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretaries in Finance, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Departments made the latest suggestion after considering the Pay Commission report.

The committee had initially proposed a maximum amount of Rs 10 lakh as one-time aid. But, it later said that a sum equal to gratuity could be granted as the highest gratuity payment is Rs 17 lakh.

The chief minister has to make a decision on the matter now.

Compassionate appointments for kin of government staff who die in harness was implemented in 1970 in Kerala.