Narrow escape for Minister Balagopal as tyre of official vehicle bursts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal had a narrow escape after the tyre of his official car burst at Kuravankonam in Thiruvananthapuram district. The SUV veered out of control and came to a screeching halt.

The incident happened on Friday night. Fortunately, the Innova was running at about 20 kmph as the tyre and the disc burst. The slow speed helped avoid a major mishap.

Balagopal continued in his journey in another vehicle.

Sources in the Finance Ministry claimed the old SUV had run over 2 lakh kilometres so far.