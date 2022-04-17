Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Narrow escape for Minister Balagopal as tyre of official vehicle bursts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 17, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal had a narrow escape after the tyre of his official car burst at Kuravankonam in Thiruvananthapuram district. The SUV veered out of control and came to a screeching halt.

The incident happened on Friday night. Fortunately, the Innova was running at about 20 kmph as the tyre and the disc burst. The slow speed helped avoid a major mishap.

Balagopal continued in his journey in another vehicle.

Sources in the Finance Ministry claimed the old SUV had run over 2 lakh kilometres so far.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.