Aftermath of twin political murders: Men riding pillion prohibited in Palakkad district

Further restrictions have been imposed in Palakkad in the wake of the twin political murders that rocked the district over the weekend.



In addition to the prohibitory orders that remain in force in the district until 6 pm on April 20, riding pillion on two-wheelers has been banned.

The Palakkad district collector made the announcement via a social media post late on Sunday. An order in this regard has been issued by Additional District Magistrate K Manikandan.

Relaxations, however, have been given to women and children, informed district collector, Mrunmai Joshi.

It is understood that the fresh curbs have been imposed as the second of the victims of the political murders, Sreenivasan, an RSS activist, had been hacked to death at his shop by a group of men who arrived in two-wheelers.

Six men who rode on three bikes had participated in the murder on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours before that an SDPI activist, Subair, had been hacked to death by a group of men travelling in two cars.