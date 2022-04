New Delhi: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday.

Isolated heavy showers are likely from April 18 to 22, the national weather agency said.

Strong winds gusting at 30-40 kmph are also likely at several places on April 18 and 19, the IMD said.

It has sounded Yellow alert in two districts on Monday namely Pathanamthitta and Idukki.