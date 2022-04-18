Palakkad political murders: All-party meeting today

Palakkad: An all-party meeting will be held on Monday evening in Palakkad, which was rocked by two political murders within 24 hours last week. Leaders of BJP and SDPI, whose activists lost lives in the incidents, have confirmed participation in the meeting, convened by Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty at Collectorate Hall at 3.30 pm.

The probe into the attacks is being coordinated by ADGP Vijay Sakhare, who is camping in Palakkad. "We have formed five police teams to investigate the two cases. Some vital clues have been obtained into the murders, which were planned in an elaborate manner," he said.

At the same time, the ADGP denied lapses on the part of the police as he said, "preventing such murders is not easy."

Four people in custody

Meanwhile, the police are learnt to have taken four persons in custody over the murder of Subair, a local leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is the parent organization of the political party, SDPI. These people belong to Elappully, Para and Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district.

Incidentally, two of these persons were earlier accused of hacking another SDPI activist at Koottupatha one year ago. After being jailed in connection with that case, the two had secured bail two months ago. According to the police, these two had repaired the car which was owned by Sanjith, an RSS local leader killed allegedly by SDPI members six months ago, and used it during the attack on Subair.

Srinivasan laid to rest

The cremation of RSS leader Srinivasan, who was killed hours after the murder of Subair, took place on the premises of his house Aarapath, Moothanthara on Sunday.

K Surendran, state president of the BJP – the political wing of the RSS – and P K Krishnadas, a member of the party’s national executive, were among those who paid homage to Srinivasan.