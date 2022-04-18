Did Yechury use SDPI man's car? Kerala BJP triggers new row

The BJP in Kerala triggered a new controversy on Monday, alleging that CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had used a car owned by a supporter of the SDPI when the former was in Kannur earlier this month to attend the Party Congress. The vehicle's owner, however, refuted the BJP's charges.

BJP Kannur district president N Haridasan said the car with the registration number KL 18AB 5000 belonged to one Sidhique, who is an accused in several criminal cases. Yechury had used this car when he was in Kannur.Haridasan alleged that Sidhique had close contacts with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India.

"Sidhique works for the Mulsim League during the day and for SDPI at the night. He is an accused in around 10 criminal cases. The car was arranged for Yechury by CPM's Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan. This is evidence for the unholy nexus between the CPM and the SDPI," the BJP leader said. Sidhique, however, came out refuting the saffron party's charges. He said he doesn't have any connection with the SDPI. "I'm a worker of the Muslim League. I have no connection with the SDPI. I usually assign my friend to rent out my car. I can't be held responsible if he gives the vehicle to someone on rent," Sidhique said. He said the BJP leader who raised the allegation was out of his senses.

The BJP leader made the allegations following two back-to-back murders involving BJP/RSS and SDPI workers in Palakkad district.

Sreenivasan, 45, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was killed by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop at Melamuri on Saturday. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after SDPI leader Subair was killed at Elappully, allegedly by the RSS.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP-RSS and SDPI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. Earlier, in December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.