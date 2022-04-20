Malayalam
KSRTC suspends driver accused of molesting student on Bengaluru-bound bus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2022 10:11 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday suspended one of its drivers, accused by a female passenger of molesting her on April 17 while she was travelling to Bengaluru, for misbehaving with the woman.

The alleged incident happened at 3 am near Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

The KSRTC said it suspended P A Shahjahan who was posted at the Pathanamthitta depot as a driver-cum-conductor after a preliminary enquiry revealed that he allegedly attempted to intimidate and influence the woman through WhatsApp messages stating that he has been suspended, will go to court against her and also hold a press conference.

The preliminary enquiry also revealed that he had attempted to contact the woman through phone and WhatsApp voice messages after the incident, the transport corporation said.

The KSRTC also said Shahjahan's comments in the media regarding the incident are defamatory to the complainant and the institution and also factually incorrect.

It also said the enquiry found that Shahjahan's conduct was offensive towards the woman when he was actually responsible for protecting the passengers.

According to the woman's complaint, the driver had allegedly touched her inappropriately, when she had asked him to open a window near her seat.

The girl sent in a complaint to the authorities via email after reaching Bengaluru.

Her family is originally from Pathanamthitta in Kerala but settled in Bengaluru. She was returning from her native place in Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)

