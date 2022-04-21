TN girl stages sit-in protest before youth's house in Manjeri alleging cheating

Manjeri: A girl, hailing from Pazhani in Tamil Nadu, staged an agitation in front of the house of a Malayali youth at Koomankulam in Manjeri in Malappuram district for three days, alleging that she was sexually exploited by him by giving a false promise of marriage.

According to the girl, the youth, who came to Chennai for study purpose, sexually abused her. Once fell in love, he began to stay with the girl, an employee with a private bank. He also promised to marry her. But later, he left for Kerala after telling her that he would go and get the consent of the parents for their marriage.

But with no response coming from his side even after waiting for many days, she came to Manjeri and started an agitation in front of his house. Soon, the youth along with his nearest relatives disappeared from the scene.

The girl, who sat on agitation even during the night time, was later taken to the police station by the Manjeri police. She withdrew the agitation after the police convinced her that since the crime occurred in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu police should register the case.