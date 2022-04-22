Is SWIFT pushing KSRTC into more debt? This Congress leader says so

Thiruvananthapuram: After being embroiled in the news of accidents the very first week of its launch, it seems KSRTC's new service SWIFT is yet to catch a break.

Now, after having blown the trumpet that it has earned a revenue of Rs 61 lakh in ten days of operation, the much-touted long-distance service has invited more wrath.

Congress leader VT Balaram has accused the state-owned public transport corporation of running a PR campaign off a few fancy numbers and hiding the real details.

Recent reports released by the KSRTC had said that it made Rs 61 lakh in revenue off its 30 buses, running services for a total of 1,26,818 kilometres.

However, in a scathing social media post on Friday, Balaram posed the question - How much did it cost to rake in that revenue? - and dismantled KSRTC's report.

The Congress leader said the Rs 61 lakhs that KSRTC claims it made in revenue is simply what was received from the sale of tickets.

This means SWIFT earns Rs 48 per kilometre (total revenue/total distance).

But, fuel prices have been soaring in the country, Balaram said. It costs Rs 103 per litre.

Assuming that the bus has a mileage of 4 kilometres, it costs 32,000 litres of diesel to cover the distance.

Fuel alone then costs a total of Rs 33 lakhs, Balaram pointed out.

Now, there's the case of salaries as well. It is estimated that KSRTC has an average of 15 employees per bus.

Even if we are to take just 10 per bus, it's 300 employees for 30 buses.

Their average salary is estimated to be about Rs 40,000. The monthly salary for these 300 people alone would cost Rs 120 lakhs. For 10 days, it is one third, i.e. Rs 40 lakhs.

The cost of running SWIFT buses for 10 days will be a staggering Rs 73 lakhs (33 + 40 for fuel and salaries).

Now, add to this to the cost of wear and tear of the vehicles, tax and insurance, the amount gallops well beyond the Rs 1 crore mark, the leader said.

He cautioned the debt-ridden KSRTC to not mask the truth but ended the post by saying that SWIFT, intended for long-distance journeys, must resume more such services before one can take a tally.