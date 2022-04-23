In major anti-pollution drive Centre pushes for round-the-clock power supply in towns

New Delhi: The Central government has directed all power distribution companies to ensure 24-hour electricity supply in towns with more than 1 lakh population across the country.

An important amendment has been notified in this regard.

As per the Centre’s direction, the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) will have to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in almost all towns of Kerala.

The Centre has appealed to the people who use diesel generators for emergency requirement to shift to a new power system within five years.

These measures are being taken to lay emphasis on the use of clean energy.

Rules amended



The notification has been issued by amending the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.



The amended rule is aimed at bringing down the use of diesel generators which are used widely across the country in the wake of power disruptions.

It goes without saying diesel generators cause air pollution.

Faster temporary connections



The Centre has also asked to expedite the process of granting temporary connections.



Those requesting for temporary power connection for construction purposes should be given the same within 24 hours.

It has been seen that the delay in granting temporary connections often leads to the use of diesel generators at construction sites.

The temporary connection should be given only through preferred meters.

Index on power interruption frequency



As per the new rules, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission should prepare a special index to understand the power interruptions in towns.



Systems Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) to understand the average interruption of power and System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) to calculate the duration of power interruption should be put in place.

The inputs received through these systems should be evaluated online.