Renowned Malayalam screenwriter John Paul, 72, no more

Noted Malayalam screenwriter John Paul, who was known for his works in movies like 'Chamaram', 'Yathra' and 'Vida Parayum Munbe', breathed his last on Saturday. He was 72.

The end came at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday noon. He was unwell for the last several months.

The body will be kept for public homage at the Town Hall from 8 - 11 am on Sunday. Tributes will paid at the Chavara Cultural Centre and by 12.30, the body will be taken to John Paul's residence on Kottaram Enclave, St Antony's Road, Maradu.

The funeral prayers will be held at St. Mary's Soonoro Simhasana Church at Elamkulam after 3 pm.

He has written over 100 screenplays, scripts and also produced some movies. He played a pivotal role in Malayalam cinema and was instrumental in streamlining parallel and commercial movies together. An avid reader, he also shone outside the realm of films and made a mark as a writer and debater.

John Paul Puthussery was born on October 29, 1950 in Ernakulam as the fourth son of the late Puthussery P V Poulose, a school teacher, and the late Rebecca. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Maharaja's College. Though he worked as a Canara Bank officer, he was very much involved with cinema.

His books on films, including M T Oru Anuyathra which won the Kerala state award, have drawn wide acclaim. He also proved his mettle as an actor when he appeared onscreen in movies like 'Gangster' and 'C/O Saira Banu'. John Paul was the founder general secretary of the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA). He was involved actively in various film societies in Kerala.

He was known for his association with filmmakers late I V Sasi, Bharathan and Mohan. He also worked with directors like P G Viswambharan, Joshy, Sathyan Anthikad, Bharat Gopi, K S Sethumadhavan, P N Menon, Kamal, Viji Thampi, among others.

He wrote screenplays for evergreen movies like 'Kathodu Kathoram, 'Maalootty', 'Ilakkangal', 'Arorumariyathe', 'Ormakkayi', 'Ithiripoove Chuvannapoove', 'Aalolam', 'Avidathe Pole Ivideyum', 'Eeran Sandhya', 'Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam', 'Oru Minnaminnunginte Nurunguvettam,' 'Utsavapittennu', 'Purappadu', 'Keli' and 'Oru Yathra Mozhi'.

He penned his final script for director Kamal's 'Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal', which was released in 2019. He was a recipient of several awards including the national award for best environmentalist, the film critics award for script and documentaries, state television award and a special jury award instituted by the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci). He produced the award-winning movie 'Oru Cherupunchiri', directed by writer M T Vasudevan Nair.

Apart from M T Oru Anuyathra, his other noted books are Prathishedham Thane Jeevitham, Ente Bharathan Thirakadhakal, Swasthi, Kaalathinu Munmbe Nadannavar, Ithala Nyan Agrahicha Cinema', Kadhayidhu Vasudevam, Srishtiyude Kadha Srishtavinteyum, Madhu- Jeevithavum Dharshanavum, Vismayaanubhadhikalude Puravritham, Pavithram Ee Smrithi, 'Prathibhakal Mangunadhu Enthukondu, Cinemayude Adhya Naalvazhikaliloode, Vigrahabhanjakarkoru Prathishta and Mohanam Oru Kaalam.

He is survived by his wife Aisha Elizabeth and daughter Jisha Jibi.








