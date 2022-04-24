Four youths nabbed for bid to abduct minor girls in Kottayam feigning love

Kaduthuruthy: The police in Kottayam district of Kerala had recently cracked a case in which attempts were made to entice several minor girls into fake love affairs and abduct them.

Three youths were also arrested in the case.

On Saturday, the police made one more arrest - that of M K Sangeerth Santhosh, a 22-year-old youth belonging to Mavilakandy House, Thottada in Kannur.

The three youths earlier arrested and remanded in the case are: Mizhab Abdul Rahman and Jishnu Rajesh of Kannur and Abhinav of Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode.

According to the police, the youths had reached Kottayam district from their native places in Kannur and Kozhikode and took up residence. At Kaduthuruthy and Kallara in Kottayam district, they feigned love to minor girls and attempted to abduct them.

However, the police soon learnt about the plot and nabbed the three youths who were living in Kottayam district. Sangeerth, who was at Kannur at that time, went into hiding on learning about the arrest of his accomplices. He soon launched efforts to obtain anticipatory bail, but a police team from Kottayam rushed to Kannur and arrested him too.

The police team in charge of the case is led by station house officer K J Thomas and includes sub-inspector Bibin Chandran, assistant sub-inspector V V Rojimon and civil police officers Anoop Appukkuttan and M K Praveen.