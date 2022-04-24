Palakkad RSS activist's murder: Two accused, including one who accompanied a killer, arrested

Palakkad: Two more accused in the political murder of RSS activist A Sreenivasan in Palakkad were arrested on Sunday.

Abdul Rahman aka Iqbal, who allegedly rode one of the killers on an Activa scooter, is one of the accused. The other one is Fayas.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death at his shop on April 16. It is understood that the murder was in retaliation for BJP-RSS workers killing Popular Front of India leader Subair at Elappully a day before.

The Police had earlier nabbed four accused in the Sreenivasan murder case.

The accused are all SDPI activists, who were part of a standby team that had been formed to commit the murder.

Sreenivasan was the former physical instructor of the Palakkad unit of RSS.

The district is currently under prohibitory orders till April 28 considering the prevailing tension in the area owing to the murders.