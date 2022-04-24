Kerala didn't send anyone to study Kejriwal model, minister clarifies after AAP MLA Atishi's tweet

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday clarified that the state government did not send any officials to Delhi to learn about how schools are managed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government there.

The minister issued a clarification after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena tweeted about the visit of “officials from Kerala” to a school in Kalkaji.

“It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration,” (sic) Marlena tweeted on Saturday. She is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of AAP.

Reacting to the tweet, Sivankutty on Sunday said the state education department has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’.

“Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” the minister tweeted. He posted the clarification in Malayalam on Facebook also.

After Sivankutty's tweet gathered public attention, Marlena mentioned the names of the officials who visited the school. However, they are not state government officials.

"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji, was visited yesterday by Mr. Victor T. I., Regional Secy of CBSE School Management Association and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes,” she tweeted.