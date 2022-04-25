Palakkad RSS activist's murder: Cops get visuals of accused surveilling BJP office ahead of crime

Palakkad: The police have managed to get hold of visuals showing the accused in the murder of former RSS activist A Sreenivasan surveilling the BJP office ahead of the commision of the crime.

A red car and three bikes were used for surveillance. Police have also confirmed that the car in the visuals was used for transporting weapons that were used for the crime.

As per the visuals, which were sourced from the CCTV camera fitted in the BJP office, the car and three bikes, with two passengers each on it, were found passing through the road in front of the office.

Police confirmed that the car belongs to Pattambi native KV Nazar.

Police had revealed earlier that the same car was used for smuggling arms and ammunition.

Based on this input, the police conducted extensive searches in Pattambi and Thrithala, especially in SDPI-dominated areas, to unearth weapons and gather more information about the absconding accused.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death at his shop on April 16. It is understood that the murder was in retaliation for BJP-RSS workers killing Popular Front of India leader Subair at Elappully a day before.

The Police had earlier nabbed four accused in the Sreenivasan murder case.

The accused are all SDPI activists, who were part of a standby team that had been formed to commit the murder.

The district is currently under prohibitory orders till April 28 considering the prevailing tension in the area owing to the murders.