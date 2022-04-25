Sreenivasan murder: Police raid SDPI Palakkad committee office

Palakkad: The police on Monday raided the district committee office of the SDPI as part of the ongoing inquiry in connection with the murder of former RSS activist Sreenivasan.

A police team led by P C Haridas led the raid. Though the police claimed to have seized important documents from there, they did not divulge any details regarding the raid.

The police conducted the raid at the SDPI office based on a tip-off that those who were involved in the murder had visited the office. Police are also examining the CCTV footage collected from the SDPI office and nearby buildings.

They are also looking into the reports that the SDPI office was not functioning as usual since the murder of Sreenivasan.

Accused in Sanjith murder conspiracy nabbed

In another development, a person suspected to be involved in the conspiracy to murder RSS leader Sanjith was taken into custody by the police from Kozhikode. The 20th accused Muhseen Muneer was caught from his friend's house in Kunnamangalam.

The probe team earlier received proof that Muhsin had contacted the second accused over the phone. Muhsin's father Bava is absconding.