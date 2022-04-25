Malappuram youth, held for slapping two women, let off on bail soon after; complainants allege foul play

Thenjipalam (Malappuram): C H Ibrahim Shabeer, 28, who manhandled two women after they questioned his rash driving, surrendered before Tenjhipalam police in Malappuram on Sunday.

However, the police let him off on station bail soon after recording his arrest.

The visuals of Shabeer assaulting the women, who are also siblings, on a public road had gone viral on social media.



The duo have filed a complaint with the State Women's Commission and the Malappuram District Police Superintendent alleging that only minor sections of the IPC have been slapped on the accused.



They wanted the police to book him under attempt to murder. However, police said the cases were registered on the basis of the statement given by the complainants. If they have any further grouse, it will be probed, said police.



The incident occurred at the Panambra curve near Calicut University on April 16 around 4.30 pm. Karingalathani native Asna K Azeez, who is a creative designer, and her sister Amna of MP Manzil, were returning to their native place from Kozhikode on a two-wheeler.



In the video, Shabeer can be seen blocking the two-wheeler by parking his vehicle in the middle of the road, getting down from the car and slapping Asna and Amna, who had to drive their two-wheeler on to the divider to avoid an accident. When onlookers began questioning the accused, he got into his car and sped away.



According to Asna, Shabeer slapped her five times on the face. When my sister tried to intervene, she too was attacked, said Asna.



“The car at first overtook our two-wheeler at a menacing speed. We wanted to find out who was driving so rashly, so we overtook the vehicle. However, the driver overtook our two-wheeler once again, blocked our path, got out of the vehicle and started assaulting us,” said Asna.



“The incident happened in broad daylight, in the presence of many people. The accused must be charged under outraging the modesty of a woman and attempt to murder,” she added.

