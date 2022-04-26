CPI opposes police high-handedness against SilverLine protesters

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has come out strongly against the use of brute force on people protesting against the proposed SilverLine rail project in the state.

The CPI executive committee which met here the other day came down heavily on the police high handedness against agitating people.

The CPI leadership slammed the incident in which a protestor was brutally stomped with boots by a policeman. Strict action should be taken against the guilty official without any further delay to send out a strong message, the party said.

The executive committee observed that it would be wrong to go ahead with the project without taking the opinion of people into consideration and allaying their fears.

The CPI noted that strong opposition to the project is being witnessed at the local conferences of the party. During the discussions at these conferences, people are raising serious apprehensions regarding the SilverLine project.

The issues raised in the conferences would be brought to the notice of the government and the CPM leadership.

The CPI is the second largest constituent of the Left Democratic Front political alliance which is running the Kerala Government. Kerala has been witnessing a violent protest against the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project with protestors uprooting survey stones as soon as they are planted on identified plots across the state.