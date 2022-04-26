Malayalam
State directs all Anganwadis to produce fitness certificate after building wall collapse in Vaikom

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 26, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Debris of the collapsed Anganwadi wall at Kayikkara in Vaikom.
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Less than 24 hours after an Anganwadi building wall collapsed at Vaikom, seriously injuring a four-year-old, the State government directed authorities concerned to submit fitness certificates of all Anganwadis in Kerala.

Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Veena George asked the director of the WCD department to take strict action against the officers responsible for letting the Anganwadi function in such dilapidated conditions.

She also ensured free treatment for the child and financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for the child's family.

Gautham, a resident of Panaykkachira, got injured when a side of the room collapsed on the outer side of the class. The child sustained injuries after the debris of the collapsed wall fell on him.

"The Director of the Women and Child Development department has asked all concerned programme officers of the department to submit the fitness certificates of all Anganwadis in the State within 10 days," the minister's office said in a release.

The government also instructed the authorities to shift the Anganwadis if the buildings they are functioning in are in a dilapidated state and not safe for children.

The government has also sought a report from the WCD Director on the incident.

The Integrated Child Development Scheme superintendent concerned was suspended and an explanation was sought from the District Women and Child Development officer, programme officer and Child Development project officer.

(With inputs from PTI)

